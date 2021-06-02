Westchester Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,712.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,218.65 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,437.13 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,265.06. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.