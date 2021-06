Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:WIA traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 89,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,449. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.