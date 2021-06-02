Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WIW opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $13.06.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
