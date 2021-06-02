Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WIW opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,217,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 317,644 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

