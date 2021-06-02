Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to post $4.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.54 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Western Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,092,000 after purchasing an additional 120,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $77.54.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

