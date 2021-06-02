Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.85

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 87153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 102,067 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,055.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 511.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 166,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

