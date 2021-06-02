WHALE (WHALE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.11 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $11.96 or 0.00031565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $70.11 million and $337,356.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WHALE has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00283091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00186065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.18 or 0.01227818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.55 or 1.00050488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032569 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

