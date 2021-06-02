Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,928,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,313. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

