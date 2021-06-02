WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $890.27 million and $32.13 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039358 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010177 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000228 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 924,688,070 coins and its circulating supply is 724,688,069 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

