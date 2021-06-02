Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits Market Cap of $7.31 Million

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $821.90 or 0.02196716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $7.31 million and $303,416.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

