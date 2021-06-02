Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 333.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,811 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 6.2% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $64,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WLTW. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

WLTW traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.58. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.