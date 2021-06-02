Wing (WING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.35 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.01 or 0.00055894 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $34.35 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wing has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00284522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00186784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.56 or 0.01206621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,454.05 or 0.99640501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032524 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,760,158 coins and its circulating supply is 1,635,158 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.