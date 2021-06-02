WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 14,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

