WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Gap Up to $6.78

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $6.97. WisdomTree Investments shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 2,030 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

