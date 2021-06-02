Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTKWY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $97.70.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

