Woodcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $689,592.77 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $689,592.77 and approximately $88,760.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,301.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.61 or 0.07237260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $693.59 or 0.01859408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.37 or 0.00491585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.84 or 0.00181857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.37 or 0.00735560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.56 or 0.00473320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00419571 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.