Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.80. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workday has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.02 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

