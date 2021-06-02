Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 3.5% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.97. 49,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,182,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 2,940.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Workhorse Group by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

