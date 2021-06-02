Workiva (WK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Workiva (NYSE: WK) recently:

5/28/2021 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

5/25/2021 – Workiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

5/20/2021 – Workiva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

5/14/2021 – Workiva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -101.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,534 shares of company stock worth $12,578,183 over the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Workiva by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Workiva by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

