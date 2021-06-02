World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.32, but opened at $33.22. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 613 shares.

Specifically, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,721.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar purchased 10,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,490. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 359,210 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.