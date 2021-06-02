World Token (WORLD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $369,910.00

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 29% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. World Token has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and $369,910.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00282313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00187142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.31 or 0.01200781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,435.69 or 0.99824487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00032513 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,643,236 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

