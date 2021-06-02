WOWswap (WOW) Price Up 5% This Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. WOWswap has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $79,076.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $9.58 or 0.00025643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00187413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.01076725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,395.24 or 1.00123005 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032439 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.