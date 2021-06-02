Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Hits 24-Hour Volume of $61.00 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $321,440.27 and $61.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $4.90 or 0.00012902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00284712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.51 or 0.00185680 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.01204552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,012.55 or 1.00103650 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00033060 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

