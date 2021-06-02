Wrapped Bitcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $129.69 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $37,370.52 or 1.00056809 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.94 billion and $129.69 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00038323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00086873 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 185,811 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.