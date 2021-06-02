Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.51 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and $676.84 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $406.81 or 0.01074710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00283653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00186418 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.83 or 0.01267632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,744.02 or 0.99712924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033708 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,179,019 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

