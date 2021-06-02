Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Reaches $279.77 on Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $279.77 or 0.00738338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $537,429.48 and $5,297.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00072488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.98 or 0.00282332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00186137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.97 or 0.01256159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,972.68 or 1.00214982 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033740 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars.

