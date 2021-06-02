Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 49,103 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $77.16. 19,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,332. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.