Wsfs Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.88. 66,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

