Wsfs Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.74. The stock had a trading volume of 42,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

