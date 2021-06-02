Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $62.42 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 30.6% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $422.56. The company had a trading volume of 72,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

