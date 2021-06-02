WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$145.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian cut shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

WSP Global stock opened at C$134.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$127.80. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$80.73 and a 1 year high of C$141.02. The firm has a market cap of C$15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

