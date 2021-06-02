WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) General Counsel Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 943,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,880. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum increased their target price on WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in WW International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

