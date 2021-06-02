Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $938.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post $938.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $869.36 million to $1.02 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $85.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 995.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.56.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

