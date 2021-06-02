xBTC Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, xBTC has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges. xBTC has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $20,787.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00283091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00186065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.18 or 0.01227818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.55 or 1.00050488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032569 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 8,968,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,035 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

