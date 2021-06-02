XinFin Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.58 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $712.01 million and $3.58 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XinFin Network has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.17 or 0.01172705 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,670,338,058 coins and its circulating supply is 12,270,338,058 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.