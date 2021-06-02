Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.41. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 93,281 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

