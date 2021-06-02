XIO Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000159 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

