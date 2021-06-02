Xiotri Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,954.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Xiotri has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $109,954.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xiotri has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for approximately $361.88 or 0.00955244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00082660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021161 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.50 or 0.01033425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,660.47 or 0.09662465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Xiotri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.