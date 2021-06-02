XMax (XMX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $279,038.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. XMax has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $279,038.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMax has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One XMax coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XMax Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,830,262,354 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

