XMON (XMON) Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. XMON has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $38,542.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be bought for $703.47 or 0.01878475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00070003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.89 or 0.00285428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00186709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.72 or 0.01251638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,482.01 or 1.00088707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032615 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

