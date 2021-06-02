Xponance Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,656 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 203,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Nucor stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

