XTRABYTES Price Reaches $0.0091 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 258.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 192.6% higher against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $1,767.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00278401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.01223658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010193 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.