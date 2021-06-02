Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Sells $908,500.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 25,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 6,864 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $244,152.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. 249,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,854. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

