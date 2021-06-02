Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Shares Up 0.6%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.50. 1,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yduqs Participações in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)

Yduqs ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA operates as a higher education company. The company offers in-class and distance learning undergraduate courses in the areas of exact sciences, biological sciences, and human sciences with bachelor-level, teaching-level, and associate-level programs. It also provides lato-sensu and stricto-sensu graduate courses, master's programs, PhD programs, and extension courses.

