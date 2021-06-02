yearn.finance II (YFII) Hits Market Cap of $40.85 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be purchased for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00082412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.03 or 0.01029050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.58 or 0.09594671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052245 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance . yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

