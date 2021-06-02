YEE (YEE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.37 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. YEE has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $12.37 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YEE has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00081408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.84 or 0.01016133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.43 or 0.09513948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050769 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

