YFValue (YFV) Reaches Market Cap of $7.54 Million

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00081823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.14 or 0.01026372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.01 or 0.09583049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00051357 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

