Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits One Day Volume of $1.99 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.74 or 0.00282088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00186674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.10 or 0.01221180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,737.46 or 0.99727683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032684 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

