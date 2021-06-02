YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0104 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $5.80 million and $1.62 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

