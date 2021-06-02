YOUengine (YOUC) Market Capitalization Tops $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00081998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.01027650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.87 or 0.09519846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051706 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.