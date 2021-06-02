Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

